'Love & Hip Hop' Star Alexis Skyy Sued For Alleged Apartment Lobby Attack

"Love & Hip Hop" star Alexis Skyy is being sued by her former friend, who claims she jumped him in the lobby of his plush Atlanta apartment complex.

Here's the deal ... Anthony Gaskin -- a former associate of Skyy -- appeared to be captured on tape receiving an epic beatdown at his building back in October 2024, and he says Skyy and two others, Robmira Taylor and Robert Thorne, were the assailants.

Gaskin is now suing Skyy and her crew for the alleged attack, as well as the apartment complex. He claims the building had inadequate security and failed to protect him when Sky and the others were "lying in wait" for him in the lobby.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Gaskin says he suffered injuries in the scuffle which required subsequent medical, dental, psychological and chiropractic treatment. He says he's started having public panic attacks since the alleged assault and even lost wages due to his inability to work while recovering from his injuries.

Gaskin is suing for unspecified amounts over all of it ... and wants punitive damages on top to send a message.