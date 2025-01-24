Alexis Skyy Claims She Was Acting in Self-Defense in Alleged Assault Video

Play video content

Alexis Skyy says everybody's gotta pump the brakes when it comes to the new video allegedly showing her assaulting a man ... claiming it doesn't tell the whole story -- 'cause she didn't start the violence.

The "Love & Hip Hop" star took to Instagram Live Thursday to tell her side of the alleged altercation ... claiming she let Anthony Gaskin -- the man accusing Skyy of assault -- into her life as a business partner and even gave him a place to stay.

Play video content TMZ.com

Skyy says Gaskin paid back her generosity by stealing from her ... before one day coming to her front door, hitting her and throwing an air freshener at her face.

The reality TV star says after Anthony hit her, he feared retaliation ... and decided to smear her on the internet, call Child Protective Services on her and spread lies to her family about drug usage.

Worth noting ... Skyy doesn't provide any concrete evidence to back up these serious allegations -- but, she says she will release the receipts in due time.

We broke the story ... Alexis appeared to confront Gaskin in the hallway back in October -- even landing a punch on him during the tense exchange.

The footage also shows a couple of other people punching and kicking Gaskin before throwing him to the ground.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Skyy is a suspect in a simple assault investigation.