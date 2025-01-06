Nikola Jokic's Brother Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charge ... In Arena Fight Case

Nikola Jokic's brother, Strahinja Jokic, is fighting back in his assault case ... TMZ Sports has confirmed he just issued a not guilty plea at a court hearing Monday.

According to records we obtained, the NBA superstar's older bro pleaded not guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault in Denver County Court ... and then had his trial set for April 24.

The charge, of course, stems from his alleged role in a scuffle at Ball Arena back on April 22, 2024.

You'll recall, Strahinja was seen on video appearing to sock a man in the face following a Nuggets vs. Lakers playoff game.

Officials claim Strahinja's punch caused a concussion.

For Strahinja's part, authorities say he told them he was merely defending an elderly person with his behavior.

Strahinja had been seen at Nikola's games often prior to the incident -- though it's unclear if he's made his way back to any in the aftermath of the violent encounter. Nikola's played well this season regardless, averaging 31.5 points per game along with 13.0 rebounds and 9.7 assists.