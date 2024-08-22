Nikola Jokic's Brother Ordered To Stay Away From Alleged Victim In Arena Spat

Nikola Jokic's brother has been ordered to stay away from the man he allegedly socked during a heated dispute at a Nuggets playoff game earlier this year.

A judge made the ruling in Denver County Court on Wednesday -- just a couple weeks after Strahinja Jokic was formally hit with a misdemeanor assault charge for his apparent role in a fight at Ball Arena back on April 22.

Play video content 4/22/24 TikTok / @cgallegos67

Strahinja, according to the Denver Post, appeared before the judge as the order was handed down. The outlet reports Strahinja was also ordered to return to court in October.

Police first began investigating Strahinja's involvement in the altercation after video appeared to show the older Jokic brother unloading a right hand on a man's face following Game 2 of the Lakers vs. Nuggets series.

Cops stated in court documents that the man claimed he sustained a concussion during the spat. They added that Strahinja stated he was simply defending an elderly person with his actions.