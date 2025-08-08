Michael Blackson Left Delivery Room to Get Coffee, Missed Birth of Son

Never Take a Coffee Break While Your Lady's in Labor ...

Michael Blackson's introducing his son to the world ... though his own introduction to the kid was a bit delayed -- 'cause his need for caffeine made him miss the birth!

We caught up with the comedian and his fiancée Rada Cheang -- also known as Rada Darling -- at LAX Thursday ... and, we got a glimpse of their son Bruce Leroy, with their consent of course.

He's a cute kid ... though his dad's already ribbing him about his looks -- life of a comedian's son, we suppose.

Rada says she's the one mainly getting up for the kiddo ... and, Michael admits his major job has to do with paying for the kid's lifestyle.

We ask Michael if he was in the delivery room ... and, he says he was -- but, he left before the baby came out to get a cup of joe, and he missed his son's first moment on earth.

He says he was about 30 to 45 minutes late to the birth ... no doubt made worse when he got lost and ended up at the wrong hospital on his way back from the coffee shop.

Blackson and Rada say it's a good thing Michael missed it ... 'cause Rada said it reduced her stress that her man wasn't in the room cracking jokes -- and, Blackson says he didn't exactly want to see the baby coming out of you-know-where.

Michael made it up to Rada, though ... "push presents" galore for his better half!