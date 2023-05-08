Michael Blackson Supports Antonio Brown Amid Arena Team Drama

Antonio Brown may not have many friends left, but there's at least one person still standing by his side amid all the drama surrounding the former NFL star -- Michael Blackson.

The actor/comedian showed up to watch Brown's team, the Albany Empire, play the West Texas Warbirds in an Arena Football League showdown this past weekend.

AB posted a photo of Blackson, who came dressed for the occasion, holding an Albany Empire sign, on social media, with the caption, "Family here."

MB was all smiles ... and he seemed to enjoy his time as AB's guest despite claims the Super Bowl champ has been destroying the team since he became owner.

We broke the story ... former Albany Empire coach Damon Ware and quarterback Sam Castronova both told us the experience has been a disaster.

Ware alleges Brown threatened him through text messages after an argument over paying the players ... a problem that has guys mulling sitting out games.

Meanwhile, Castronova told us the players were seemingly locked out of their hotel rooms after previously confronting team officials about not receiving payment for playing games.