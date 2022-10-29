Kanye West's Donda Academy Student-Athletes Left in Limbo

Kanye West closing his Donda Academy has left the program's student-athletes in limbo ... wasting a season's worth of developing their talents.

Sources connected to the Donda boy's basketball team tell us the season has essentially been put on ice, with little to no games scheduled. We're told the kids have been dropped from several tournaments because of Kanye's antisemitic rants, and have limited practice.

Our sources say if the kids do want to practice, they have to organize on their own ... Donda isn't there for an assist, though some coaches are working to make it happen.

What's more, we're told it's becoming more and more difficult for students at Donda to transfer to another school's basketball program ... mainly because Donda's season hasn't yet been OFFICIALLY canceled. It's especially bad for the kids who have real talent and prospects to play college ball.

Our sources say one potential savior is NBA star Jaylen Brown, who recently announced he was leaving Donda Sports. We're told Jaylen is trying to save the Donda Academy team, working to help find tournaments for the players.

One game he's helped to schedule for the team already will happen next Sunday against Morehouse College.