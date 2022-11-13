Dave Chappelle Hosts 'SNL' And Targets Kanye West's Antisemitic Rants

Dave Chappelle zeroed in on Kanye during his opening monologue Saturday night on 'SNL,' explaining why Kanye now wears his chains outside his shirt.

Dave had an unusually long open -- 15 minutes -- and he spent lots of it talking about Ye's antisemitic rants. It was not exactly an embrace of the Jewish community -- he said it's not crazy to think Jews run Hollywood, but it's crazy to say it out loud.

Chappelle went on to say he denounces antisemitism and stands with his Jewish friends ... adding those words would have helped Kanye "buy time."

Dave said Kanye's words would so hateful even Adidas dropped him, and they were founded by the Nazis.

He went on to talk Kyrie Iriving and the midterms, calling Trump "an honest liar" and Herschel Walker "observably stupid.