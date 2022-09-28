Dave Chappelle Performs 'Creep' with Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Play video content BACKGRID

The late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was honored in a massive way in Los Angeles -- with stars including Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Brian May -- and more taking the stage ... but it was a unique cover from Dave Chappelle that had fans talking.

The concert marathon, which didn't end until 1 AM, went down at the Kia Forum in L.A. Tuesday night -- it was the second show to honor Hawkins, with the first happening in London earlier this month.

Check out the video of Dave, he took the stage with Dave Grohl and the rest of The Foo Fighters for the cover.

However, fans were treated to some other truly special performances. Grohl played 'Bad Reputation' with Joan Jett and Travis Barker, Miley hit the stage with Def Leppard, Motley Crue performed, Pink did 'Barracuda' with Nancy Wilson, Alanis Morissette performed with RHCP drummer Chad Smith ... and then at 11:45, The Foo Fighters took the stage to play some of their hits.

As we reported, Hawkins' son Shane got on the drums during the London show ... he did the same during the L.A. tribute to play "Hero."

