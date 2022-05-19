Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Korn's James Shaffer Talks About Drugs, Alcohol, Sobriety and Taylor Hawkins

Korn's James Shaffer The Temptation to Relapse On Drugs, Alcohol is Real ... Especially on the Road

5/19/2022 8:07 AM PT
THE STRESS IS REAL
Korn co-founder James Shaffer got real with us Wednesday about addiction, the difficulty of staying sober on the road, and the tragedy that befell Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

We got James at LAX and asked about temptations when a band is touring, and he says it's a constant problem. James, who has been sober for a dozen years, says he still feels the pull of addiction when others around him want to party with drugs and booze.

He says rock stars always have folks offering stuff, and that makes sobriety difficult.

taylor hawkins
Getty

Our photog asks about Taylor Hawkins' recent death, and James says he's still heartbroken over it, and feels enormous sympathy for Taylor's family and Dave Grohl.

James has an interesting take on how his fellow musicians can manage the pull of addiction as well as mental health struggles ... by creating a community within his profession. James says musicians are sensitive people, so getting support from like-minded people is essential for the well-being of his community.

It's a really interesting, moving conversation.

