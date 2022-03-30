Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Casket Arrives In Los Angeles

The remains of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins have arrived in L.A. on the bands private plane, and the emotions from the group are palpable.

The plain-black casket was loaded onto the chartered 757 jet Tuesday at the El Dorado Airport in Bogota, Colombia ... he arrived at LAX later the same day.

Officials in Colombia released the body Sunday after an autopsy was completed. As we reported, authorities said just a day after Hawkins' death he had 10 substances in his system ... including opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and benzodiazepines.

Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota Friday, the same day the Foo Fighters were supposed to headline Stereo Picnic Festival in Colombia.

The band broke the news to fans, saying, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."