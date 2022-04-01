Taylor Hawkins' Drum Circle Memorial Held in Hometown of Laguna Beach

Taylor Hawkins fans and childhood friends are remembering him in his SoCal hometown with a pretty fitting tribute on the same beach where he loved to surf.

Several dozen people formed a drum circle in the sand Thursday night in Laguna Beach, the scenic town where he grew up, and later bought a beachfront home.

Play video content @lesleymarin/@CBSLA

The drummers, with some acoustic guitarists sprinkled in too, all gathered on Aliso Beach Park ... which locals noted was one of Taylor's fave spots to catch waves.

The Foo Fighters drummer had reconnected with some of his high school pals when he moved back into the area. Although he'd gained worldwide fame, and even been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year ... his friends say Taylor never gave off rock star energy when he was there.

As we reported, Taylor was found dead last Friday in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia ... where Foo was scheduled to play. They'd been headlining festival shows across South America.