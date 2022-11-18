Kanye West Still Wearing Adidas, Hanging with Milo Yiannopoulos

Kanye West may have gotten the boot from Adidas, but he's clearly not done with the company ... still rockin' the brand as if nothing happened.

Ye was spotted Thursday night, leaving The Beverly Hills Hotel with a glass of bubbly. He was with super right-winger Milo Yiannopoulos and a woman. Ye was decked out in his Balenciaga x Adidas collection -- a black sweatshirt and white crossover bag, all emblazoned with the Adidas logo.

Unclear how Adidas feels about Kanye's clothing choices after it cut ties with Ye in the wake of his antiemetic rants.

The company said they would continue to sell Ye-inspired shoes, but without a trace of the Yeezy name.