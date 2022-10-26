T.J. Maxx Cuts Ties with Kanye West, Yeezy Amid Backlash for Anti-Semitism

T.J. Maxx is the latest company to pull the plug on Kanye West's Yeezy brand ... following others' decisions to cut ties due to the rapper's anti-Semitic and bigoted comments.

TJX Companies -- operators of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods -- announced its decision Wednesday ... telling CNNBusiness, "At TJX we do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or hate of any kind. We have instructed our buying teams not to purchase this merchandise for sale in any of our stores globally.”

As we reported, Kanye's "death con 3" post -- plus his subsequent, and repeated, claims Jewish people run Hollywood and banks -- have resulted in companies boycotting the artist. Adidas, Kanye's biggest corporate partner, announced Tuesday it was cutting ties with Ye.