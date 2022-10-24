Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs' Documentary Won't Be Taken Off Netflix

Kanye West is not being scrubbed from Netflix in the wake of his anti-Semitic rants ... the streaming giant says the biopic on his life is staying put.

While tons of companies are distancing themselves from Ye, including Balenciaga and talent agency CAA, a rep for Netflix tells us there are no plans to take down its 'Jeen-Yuhs' documentary trilogy on Kanye's life.

Netflix's position is they are not in business with Kanye because he was the subject of the doc, and he wasn't involved in creating or promoting the movies.

The streaming service also says there is nothing anti-Semitic in the documentary ... and Netflix points out they don't remove content about or by people who later spark controversy.

Play video content FEBRUARY 2022 TMZ.com

When the documentary debuted earlier this year, Kanye showed up to the Los Angeles screening with Chaney Jones ... and a ton of celebs were there too.