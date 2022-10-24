Kim Kardashian Stands with Jewish Community After Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Rant

Kim Kardashian is joining members of her family and millions of others in condemning hate against the Jewish community ... coming on the heels of Kanye West's anti-Semitic words sparking controversy across the country.

Kim just posted on social media ... writing, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Of course, the comments come just days after Kanye's "death con 3" comments towards Jewish people ... something that's cost him a number of job opportunities.

As we reported, Kim met with Ivanka Trump for a 3-hour dinner in Beverly Hills Sunday night. An insider at the restaurant told us Kim shared how deeply concerned she's been about Kanye's recent anti-Semitic statements.

What's more, a rally in L.A. Saturday supported the rapper's comments, with members of the group throwing up Nazi salutes at passing drivers.