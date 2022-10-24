Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump Do 3-Hour Dinner, Kim Shares Concern About Kanye

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump have lots to discuss, and likely covered it all during a lengthy dinner together at one of Kim's fave stomping grounds.

The duo walked out of the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel Sunday evening. It's unclear if the 3-hour dinner was a simple business meeting or a birthday bash for one of the 2 -- Kim's 42nd was last Friday and Ivanka's 40th is the day before Halloween.

However, one person inside the restaurant tells us part of the convo centered around how to handle a situation when a close family member may make comments you don't agree with ... especially those that may hurt your family.

We're told Kim shared how deeply concerned she's been about Kanye's recent anti-Semitic statements, and the fact she's worried about her kids hearing what he's said -- especially given the fact they have Jewish cousins.

Jared and Ivanka are Jewish -- she converted when they married -- so, you'd expect they have strong feelings about the issue. Not to mention, the fact Ye's pretty tight with Ivanka's dad ... who's certainly made comments she didn't agree with in the past.

What is clear, however, is the 2 have some history together -- Kim's met with Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner in D.C. a few times in the past 5 years ... at both the couple's home AND the White House.

KK and IT were involved in the same circles growing up, too ... Ivanka's been friends with Paris Hilton since they were kids.

As we reported, Kim met with then-President Donald Trump in 2018 and 2019 at 1600 Penn in the name of prison reform ... and she's kept in touch with Jared on the matter -- someone she said is "passionate" about the subject.

As for Kim's bday weekend, you'll recall it was cut short over the weekend ... due to dangerously high winds preventing their private jet from landing in Las Vegas. She ended up topping off the night back in L.A. with the most bougie late-night burger run you've ever seen.