Kim Kardashian's 42nd Birthday Largely a Family Affair

Kim Kardashian's 42nd birthday is all about the fam -- family memories, family videos, a family-filled party ... and even a close encounter with her ex, Kanye West.

Kim capped off her big day Friday by throwing a low-key party at her office space in Calabasas -- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner and a few close friends all showed up to celebrate.

Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly! @kimkardashian You are still my little girl & at the same time you are the strongest woman I know. You handle everything that you go through with such incredible grace. You are such an amazing example of strength and calm through anything. pic.twitter.com/jUnno4XIpQ — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) October 21, 2022 @KrisJenner

As for gifts ... we know she got a couple really sweet videos -- one from her mom. Kris posted vintage (aka VHS) footage of Kim from one of her 1st birthday parties ... and added a pretty complete montage that tracked Kim from a toddler, right up to present day.

She also got a pretty creative shout-out from her firstborn, North West.

Play video content

Kim's daughter posted a TikTok of herself and her mama lip-syncing Becky Hill and David Guetta’s “Remember.” North included a pretty simple caption ... "Moms birthday tik tok."

Let's face it, even for a 42-year-old, your b-day ain't lit if it ain't on TikTok!!!

The only potential wrinkle on Kim's birthday came at North's basketball game. Before her party, Kim was courtside for the game, but so was North's papa, Ye.

Just as at previous games ... the exes weren't sitting far from each other, but they had no interaction. Sooo, birthday crisis averted.