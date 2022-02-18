Kanye West Objects to Kim Kardashian's Divorce Petition

Kanye West is not down with Kim Kardashian getting an order divorcing him and restoring her single status ... and he's now made his objections known to the judge.

Kanye's new legal docs are in response to Kim's petition to get the judge to declare her single before all the custody and property issues are resolved. That's scheduled to happen early next month, but now Kanye's lawyer is objecting.

As for why ... Kanye's lawyer seems to be worried Kim might remarry and move some of their assets to her separate accounts. Kanye seems agreeable to Kim becoming single stat, but only if safeguards are in place so the assets remain as marital property.

Kanye's lawyer says he wants 3 conditions, all of which his lawyer claims Kim has rejected.

1. If either of them dies, he wants to make sure any money that might be owing to either gets reimbursed.

2. Kanye wants to block Kim from transferring assets out of any trust they created.

3. He wants Kim to waive their marital privilege pending a final custody decision. This is interesting ... he wants to ensure any communications between the 2 of them can be part of the court record. He also wants to make sure, if Kim remarries, she would waive any spousal privilege between her and her new husband ... in other words, he wants to make sure any conversations between her and a new husband, as it relates to custody, would be fair game in court.

As we reported, there's a prenup that keeps all of their property separate, so it's unclear why there would be alarm on Kanye's part.