Donald Trump Goes Ballistic on Mitch McConnell For Kanye/Fuentes Criticism

Donald Trump blasted Mitch McConnell Tuesday over the senator's brutal comments about DT's infamous Kanye West/Nick Fuentes dinner ... and his chances at becoming president again.

Trump lampooned Mitch during an interview with Fox News Digital, calling the Senate Minority Leader "a loser for our nation and for the Republican Party."

Earlier in the day, McConnell (R-Kentucky) had met with reporters in D.C. and condemned Trump for meeting with Kanye and Fuentes -- a white nationalist -- at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate last week.

"There is no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy," McConnell said. "And anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States." Trump recently announced his 2024 bid for the White House again.

On his way to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago yesterday, Kanye West was filmed walking through Miami's airport with misogynistic antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist incel Nick Fuentes. https://t.co/903Sa56Jb5 pic.twitter.com/Jn3bKtt9JE — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 23, 2022 @RightWingWatch

In his chat with FOX News, DT reiterated he didn't have a clue who Fuentes was during their "very quick dinner." And, if Fuentes had voiced any white supremacist views, which he apparently didn't do, Trump said they "wouldn't have been accepted." He did not explain why he'd meet with Kanye on the heels of his nonstop antisemitic rants.