Kanye West Storms Out of Podcast Interview After Pushback on Antisemitism

Play video content Timcast

Kanye West stormed off from a podcast interview after the host challenged his negative views on Jewish people ... and it's all on video.

Ye went on Tim Pool's podcast Monday, where he was joined by radical right-wing extremist Milo Yiannopoulos and controversial and proud white nationalist Nick Fuentes ... and it didn't take long for the conversation to get uncomfortable.

Kanye starts railing on the Jews and after a few minutes of ranting, Tim starts to push back in the slightest way ... and that's all it takes for Ye to hop out of his chair and bolt for the exit.