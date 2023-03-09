Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Spotted Shopping with Fashion Designer

KANYE WEST & BIANCA CENSORI Shopping With Fashion Designer ... New Collab Incoming?!?

3/9/2023 4:16 PM PT
Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Shopping With Fashion Designer
Launch Gallery
Shop 'Til You Drop! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Kanye West appears to be out and about, searching for inspiration ... because while he was out shopping with his wife, he was joined by a famous fashion designer.

Kanye and Bianca Censori went shopping Thursday on Melrose Place, with 424 designer Guillermo Andrade serving as the third wheel.

Backgrid

Ye hanging out with a fashion designer is interesting -- as you know, he's been dropped from Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap -- and it hints at a potential fashion collab down the line.

Kanye was back in a brown jacket, similar to the one we last saw him in a few weeks ago when he and Bianca stopped at a gas station ... another departure from his typical all-black look.

Backgrid

Meanwhile, Bianca was in black spandex and black boots ... with a beanie over her signature bleach-blonde short hair.

The shopping excursion seemed fruitless as the stars came up empty-handed ... aside from Bianca grabbing a bite from a food truck.

It will be interesting to see if anything comes out of this ... at least fashion-wise.

Stay tuned ...

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later