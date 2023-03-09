Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Spotted Shopping with Fashion Designer
3/9/2023 4:16 PM PT
Kanye West appears to be out and about, searching for inspiration ... because while he was out shopping with his wife, he was joined by a famous fashion designer.
Kanye and Bianca Censori went shopping Thursday on Melrose Place, with 424 designer Guillermo Andrade serving as the third wheel.
Ye hanging out with a fashion designer is interesting -- as you know, he's been dropped from Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap -- and it hints at a potential fashion collab down the line.
Kanye was back in a brown jacket, similar to the one we last saw him in a few weeks ago when he and Bianca stopped at a gas station ... another departure from his typical all-black look.
Meanwhile, Bianca was in black spandex and black boots ... with a beanie over her signature bleach-blonde short hair.
The shopping excursion seemed fruitless as the stars came up empty-handed ... aside from Bianca grabbing a bite from a food truck.
It will be interesting to see if anything comes out of this ... at least fashion-wise.
Stay tuned ...