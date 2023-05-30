Kanye West Steps Out with Wife Bianca Censori with Her Head Fully Wrapped

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, is apparently over having her photo taken in public ... opting for a full headwrap during an outing with her famous hubby.

Kanye and Bianca were spotted out Monday leaving Edition Hotel in West Hollywood after noshing on the hotel's rooftop ... though you gotta assume Censori pulled down the disguise to get some grub.

Ye rocked a Berlin T-shirt with his signature sock/shoe combo. Bianca, on the other hand, wore a headwrap to totally cover her face with a sweatshirt and leggings.

It's not the first time Bianca has opted for a headwrap ... last week, the pair wore similar outfits, Bianca chose a tank top and nearly-sheer leggings.

As you know, the two are known to push boundaries when it comes to fashion ... the head mask was Ye's signature in the past.

Remember, Ye and Bianca both rocked them at the Fear of God fashion show, last month.

