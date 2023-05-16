Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Nearly Nude, Models New Yeezy Fashion Line

Here's Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori modeling a new Yeezy fashion line ... and it's leaving little to the imagination.

As you can see, there's not much here in terms of actual clothing -- there's a black square of material covering Bianca's boobs, a black cross on her butt crack, and a black landing strip covering her vagina ... and that's about it.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Oh, and she's wearing some black boots/leggings running all the way up to her upper thighs. Very minimalist, to say the least.

Bianca's modeling for Yeezy brand ... and the designer is Mowalola Ogunlesi.

The fashion line definitely won't be for everyone ... and Bianca's certainly showing some confidence by basically going nude here.

This outfit might explain why Bianca's been hitting the gym ... remember, we saw her and Ye going for a workout together Monday in WeHo, right after they'd hit a Chick-fil-A drive-thru for some odd pre-workout fuel.