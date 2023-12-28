Kanye West Yeezy Pods Offering Alternative To Women's High Heel Problems

Kanye West may just have launched the latest revolution in women's fashion ... his newly released Yeezy pods are piquing the interest of women who don't want to stand up in high heels all night!!!

On Thursday, Kanye officially dropped his sock-shoe hybrid on his official Yeezy.com website ... where they're going for $200 and appear to fold up for packing similar to a beach chair.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ye has been Eurostepping in the pods for months alongside his wife Bianca Censori and the nifty kicks mark his first crack at footwear since parting ways with Adidas earlier this year ... leaving them with billions in unsold products.

Although the Yeezy Pods haven't attracted the same attention with sneakerheads as his classic Yeezy Boosts, they're currently spiking the interest of women hoping to not have to crab walk leaving the club after standing in high heels for hours!!!

Ye's ready to resume his career after delivering his Hebrew-written apology to Jewish people for his infamous antisemitic outbursts.