Kim Kardashian Takes Saint West To Disneyland After Kanye Goes With North

Kim Kardashian is not letting Kanye West be the only parent taking their kids to Disneyland ... she's there with Saint West a couple weeks after North West went with her daddy.

Kim and Saint hit up the Mouse House for some Disney fun Wednesday, and TMZ obtained video of them going on some rides at Disney California Adventure Park.

As you can see, Kim and Saint were swept off their feet on Silly Symphony Swings ... twirling around and around as their chairs got higher and higher.

Saint managed to keep his Yeezy shoes from flying off and Kim didn't drop her phone. Hey, they're both Disney pros at this point ... just like Kanye and North.

As we reported ... North was at Disneyland with Kanye and his new wife Bianca Censori earlier this month, when we saw them riding Haunted Mansion as a big happy family.

Kim and Saint are at the other Disney park in Anaheim, and folks we also got video of them getting in line for the Incredicoaster ... with a couple of Saint's buddies in tow.

But, folks who were there say Kim, Saint and his friends turned around and got out of line for the roller coaster after about 10 minutes ... though it's unclear if the ride shut down, one of the kiddos wasn't tall enough or someone had a change of heart about going on the coaster.