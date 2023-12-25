Kim Kardashian Hosts Holiday Party with Snow, Coke and Gingerbread House

Come to My XMAS Party with Coke, Snow and Gingerbread!!!

Play video content

The Kardashians had their splashy, annual XMAS soiree, and it was pretty glam.

Now that the brood is overrun with kids, it made sense to make it kid-themed, though still swanky. The adults wore cocktail attire, with Kim in a metallic blue, off-the-shoulder gown.

It seems like it was tons of fun, as Kim and the kids sled down a hill with fake snow ... sorry folks, it's the best we can do in SoCal. Check out the vid ... Paris Hilton is right behind Kim.

Even though the snow was fake, North and other kids were pretty chill, waiting their turns to sled down the hill.

At one point Kim and Paris sled down the hill in an inflatable raft, and busted out laughing when they hit the bottom.

Babyface serenaded the crowd, as the guests, including David Geffen and Nicky Hilton watched.

And what's a party without Kardashian-branded products ... Coke bottles with "Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party 2023" custom written on the back. And check out the gingerbread house with "Candy Shop" written in script above the door.

Play video content

Kim showed off the amazing forest her in her backyard with snow-covered pine trees dotting the impressive property.