Kim Kardashian Shows Off Forest of Christmas Trees in Backyard of Home

Kim Kardashian seems to have brought the winter wilderness to her own backyard -- 'cause her house looks like something straight out of a Christmas card ... of the Hallmark variety.

The reality star went all out decorating her Hidden Hills property -- which is kind of a theme this year with all the big holidays. Christmas turned out to be no different ... and while the inside of her home is cool, the outside is certainly a thing of beauty to behold.

Take a look ... KK's got a bunch of giant firs lining her entire yard here, to the point that it looks like a forest, of sorts, right there on the grounds. Real or fake ... who the hell knows?

Point is, it's damn impressive ... and the extra "snow" she's got coating the ground is a nice touch too. She gave a little tour of the walkway through this gorgeous scene, and it's neat.

BTW, the interior of her crib is decked out as well -- and as you can imagine there's presents all over the place, but especially under her tree(s). In fact, it looks like she might be hosting this year, 'cause there's gifts from all her sisters and whatnot, all uniquely wrapped.

As you can see ... everyone from Kendall to Khloe has different wrapping paper and their own style of furnishing the presents. Kim's of course, is pretty interesting -- SKIMS-covered.

Like we said, the rest of the house is covered in lights and ornaments as well ... but considering Kim's one-of-a-kind interior design -- it almost feels sorta museum-like.

Anyway, just another reason for her to go all out, we suppose -- and she certainly did.