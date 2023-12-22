Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Post First Pics Of New Baby Rocky

Kourtney & Travis Check Out Baby Rocky!!!

12/22/2023 2:59 PM PT
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker are finally introducing baby Rocky to the world ... showing folks online a glimpse of their adorable new baby.

Rocky made his social media debut Friday in a set of pics posted by the happy parents -- the caption is simply the kiddo's name but hey, that's exactly what folks have been waiting to see!

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourt & Travis hid Rocky's face throughout the cute photo shoot ... Travis gave Rocky a big smooch on the forehead, and Kourtney breastfeeds him. They even show off his adorable little feet, too.

Kourtney Kardashian

BTW, the comments have been an outpour of love for the new addition to the fam -- as well as loads of shock coming from people waiting to see Rocky for the first time.

As we reported, Kourtney had baby Rocky last month at a hospital in Los Angeles -- following folks like Travis and Kylie Jenner popping up at the facility.

Travis Barker Leaves Hospital with Kourtney Kardashian
Launch Gallery
Travis & Kourtney leaving the hospital Launch Gallery
Backgrid

The happy couple was spotted jetting out of the hospital a few days later, although it's unclear exactly when the baby was born.

6/16/23
BREAKING THE NEWS
TMZ.com

Hope you're used to gettin' your photo taken, Rocky!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later