Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Post First Pics Of New Baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker are finally introducing baby Rocky to the world ... showing folks online a glimpse of their adorable new baby.

Rocky made his social media debut Friday in a set of pics posted by the happy parents -- the caption is simply the kiddo's name but hey, that's exactly what folks have been waiting to see!

Kourt & Travis hid Rocky's face throughout the cute photo shoot ... Travis gave Rocky a big smooch on the forehead, and Kourtney breastfeeds him. They even show off his adorable little feet, too.

BTW, the comments have been an outpour of love for the new addition to the fam -- as well as loads of shock coming from people waiting to see Rocky for the first time.

As we reported, Kourtney had baby Rocky last month at a hospital in Los Angeles -- following folks like Travis and Kylie Jenner popping up at the facility.

The happy couple was spotted jetting out of the hospital a few days later, although it's unclear exactly when the baby was born.

