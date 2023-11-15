Kourtney Kardashian Rings In Travis' Birthday with Sexy Snaps

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated hubby Travis Barker's 48th birthday with a heartfelt tribute ... and a carousel of topless pregnancy pics.

The Blink-182 drummer took on the role of bump cradler during Kourtney's revealing shoot -- and when she ditched the clothes, he channeled his inner Janet Jackson circa 1993 with a strategic boob-cupping move.

The Polaroid IG images caught some heat online with fans likening it to a "prison conjugal visit" and others saying it was way too much PDA for their liking - "We could've lived happily without seeing these pics."

But, the star made it obvious she wasn't holding back on displaying her infatuation ... going on to gush in the caption: "To my husband, the keeper of my heart, my partner in crime, my personal heartthrob, the daddy to our little mischief-maker, my all-encompassing joy… Here's to another year of putting up with me! Happy birthday, love!"

Ensuring to express her gratitude to Travis further, Kourtney took things one step further by throwing him a Thanksgiving-themed birthday bash.

She offered a glimpse of the festive atmosphere with a series of snaps and clips with Frank Sinatra's "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" playing in the background. She captioned it, "vegan thanksgiving for my baby's birthday @travisbarker ❤️."