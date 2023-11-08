Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Registry Revealed with Recliner, Baby Clothes & More

Kourtney Kardashian is a mommy once again ... and she's givin' a glimpse into some of the sweet things she's looking to cross off her baby registry.

Kourt's lifestyle site, Poosh, teamed up with baby registry company Babylist for some pretty awesome essentials -- and the Kardashian's looking for things like cute booties, bandana bibs, elf hats and even Mickey Mouse blankets to dress up her little one, Rocky.

She's also got a swanky diaper changing pad on her list, as well as other high-end items like a Sleepi Bed, a 4-seat stroller wagon, and even a swivel nursery recliner -- that retails at $1,249!

Kourtney's also a fan of velvet hangers for the baby clothes, a hands-free pumping bra, and booby tubes ... gel-free packs that can be heated or made cool to help ease any discomfort during breastfeeding.

As we reported, Kourtney and Travis welcomed Rocky into the world last week -- this after family members like Kylie Jenner were spotted at Cedars-Sinai on Thursday.