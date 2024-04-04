Bianca Censori Wears Nothing But Lace Bra During Date Night with Kanye

Bianca Censori seemed to be channeling an old episode of "Seinfeld" -- in which one of the characters wore nothing but a bra and caused heads to turn ... now, life is imitating art.

Kanye West and his wife went out to dinner Wednesday night in L.A., hitting French restaurant Gigi's for a bite to eat ... and a relatively quick getaway afterward -- with Ye and Bianca walking back to their car and paps firing off some shots as they exited.

We've seen Bianca in a lot of wild outfits over the past several months -- but this is equally as eye-popping, because it's BC in nothing but a bra up top, and some sheer pants below.

Yes, it's certainly more elegant than some of the getups she's been wearing of late ... but if Sue Ellen Mischke, the Bra-less Wonder, was any indication nearly 30 years ago on TV -- even this fashion choice is pushing the envelope.

As the 'Sein' crew noted in that famous episode ... Bianca's flouting society's conventions!

Bianca, meanwhile, isn't slowing down on the racy 'fits ... it's something new every single day.