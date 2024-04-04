Bianca Censori Wears Nothing But Lace Bra During Date Night with Kanye
Bianca Censori The Bra-less Wonder is Back ... Goes Full 'Seinfeld' w/ Ye
Bianca Censori seemed to be channeling an old episode of "Seinfeld" -- in which one of the characters wore nothing but a bra and caused heads to turn ... now, life is imitating art.
Kanye West and his wife went out to dinner Wednesday night in L.A., hitting French restaurant Gigi's for a bite to eat ... and a relatively quick getaway afterward -- with Ye and Bianca walking back to their car and paps firing off some shots as they exited.
We've seen Bianca in a lot of wild outfits over the past several months -- but this is equally as eye-popping, because it's BC in nothing but a bra up top, and some sheer pants below.
Yes, it's certainly more elegant than some of the getups she's been wearing of late ... but if Sue Ellen Mischke, the Bra-less Wonder, was any indication nearly 30 years ago on TV -- even this fashion choice is pushing the envelope.
As the 'Sein' crew noted in that famous episode ... Bianca's flouting society's conventions!
Kanye and Bianca have been stationed in L.A. for a little while now -- and it seems Ye is blending his family with Kim Kardashian into his life with his current spouse -- as we're seeing their kids hang out with dad a little bit more ... including for holidays like Easter.
Bianca, meanwhile, isn't slowing down on the racy 'fits ... it's something new every single day.
As for the bra-only look ... try not to get distracted if you see walking down the street. We've seen how that would work out in a sitcom ... and it's not a winning case. Just sayin'!