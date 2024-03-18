Kanye West & Bianca Censori Hit Business Meetings in Very Casual Attire

Kanye West and Bianca Censori went to some business meetings on Monday -- and they were dressed to impress ... depending on what type of ventures they're chasing, that is.

The couple hit the town again to kick off the week, and they first started out by hitting up Bev Hills -- going into office buildings for what we're told appeared to be formal chats with powerbrokers and shot-callers ... and if they did, they were ready to knock some socks off.

By that, we mostly mean BC, who outdid herself yet again with another eye-popping, body-hugging 'fit that was squeezing her up tight -- and barely holding her upper half together.

Just when we thought we'd seen everything ... Bianca trotted herself out in this little number -- rocking a revealing pink tube top, showing off major cleavage, and neon nylon stockings.

Ye, of course, was just rockin' his usual all-black getup -- and it looks like he was styling Bianca in one of the buildings at one point. Unclear if he was pulling her stocking bottom down or up -- but here, it looks like her booty is very much so revealed, on purpose.

After their business meetings in BH ... Ye and Bianca went to The Grove and hit up a bunch of the shops -- and we're told they even went to Cheesecake Factory at one point. As you can see ... they were having a ball in each other's company, laughing it up/holding hands.

Of course, this outing follows another one the night prior ... when they were up in Burbank strolling around, where there too Bianca was letting it all hang out -- quite literally.

That 'fit of hers was more color-coordinated than this latest one appears to be -- but hey, Spring is upon us ... and perhaps she was feeling a little festive in the daytime and wanted to reflect the mood with her highlighter-esque colors.