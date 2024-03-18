Alleged Transgender Woman Brutalized at Kanye West's Rolling Loud Set

Play video content

Kanye West's appearance at Rolling Loud appears to have sparked a massive brawl that roped in an alleged transgender woman ... who took a serious beating.

This footage from Ye's set on Thursday is making the rounds, and it shows a person -- alleged to be a trans woman -- getting into a fight with a guy, which then blows up into an all-out melee with other concert attendees. Effectively, it turns into a violent mosh pit.

You can see this person taking fists to the face -- and the hits leave them completely bloodied and battered. And yet ... they keep coming back for more, holding their own.

There's a mix of bystanders watching and cheering it on ... and others who are seemingly trying to break it up. Another group even appears to push this person to continue fighting -- encouraging the chaos and shouting "WorldStar."

As the fight goes on ... this person continues to get more and more pummeled -- not only being punched constantly, but getting flipped over and thrown onto the ground a lot too.

Like we said ... they don't retreat, only continuing to come at the initial aggressor, a guy.

Eventually ... the fighting seems to come to a stop with everyone coming together to dance to the music Ye and co. were playing -- and even the battered victim here appears to let it all go and partakes in the festivities. It goes from incredibly violent to incredibly musical instantly.