Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Alleged Transgender Woman Brutalized at Kanye West's Rolling Loud Set

Kanye West at Rolling Loud Fans Get in Huge Brawl Alleged Trans Woman Beaten Up

3/18/2024 8:01 AM PT
BRUTAL BEATDOWN

Kanye West's appearance at Rolling Loud appears to have sparked a massive brawl that roped in an alleged transgender woman ... who took a serious beating.

This footage from Ye's set on Thursday is making the rounds, and it shows a person -- alleged to be a trans woman -- getting into a fight with a guy, which then blows up into an all-out melee with other concert attendees. Effectively, it turns into a violent mosh pit.

You can see this person taking fists to the face -- and the hits leave them completely bloodied and battered. And yet ... they keep coming back for more, holding their own.

There's a mix of bystanders watching and cheering it on ... and others who are seemingly trying to break it up. Another group even appears to push this person to continue fighting -- encouraging the chaos and shouting "WorldStar."

As the fight goes on ... this person continues to get more and more pummeled -- not only being punched constantly, but getting flipped over and thrown onto the ground a lot too.

Like we said ... they don't retreat, only continuing to come at the initial aggressor, a guy.

Eventually ... the fighting seems to come to a stop with everyone coming together to dance to the music Ye and co. were playing -- and even the battered victim here appears to let it all go and partakes in the festivities. It goes from incredibly violent to incredibly musical instantly.

Kanye West Performing at Rolling Loud 2024
Launch Gallery
Ye Performing at Rolling Loud Launch Gallery

Ugly scene obviously -- and it's unclear if any arrests were made. The extent of this person's injuries are also unknown ... but as you can imagine, the hurtful comments are flying.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later