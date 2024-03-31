Bianca Censori in Revealing Outfit with Kanye West at Cheesecake Factory

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, knows how to turn heads, for sure, as she and her hubby once again hit up the Cheesecake Factory at The Grove in L.A.

Bianca left little to the imagination in a sheer, busty getup as they headed in for lunch.

There's a perplexing question here ... how does she stay in amazing shape when they hit up a restaurant -- they're go-to eatery these days -- where the sweet corn tamale cakes have 1,340 calories and the quesadilla with kalua pork weighs in at 1,250 calories?!?

Nevertheless, Ye and Bianca made the most of a rainy day as they chowed down in the most famous mall in L.A.

Their trips to The Grove have not been without controversy. Earlier this month, Bianca's outfit caused quite the stir as they waited outside the cheesecake factory to open ... it was like looking at an X-ray, but few were complaining, although parents with children were.