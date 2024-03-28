Bianca Censori's Aussie Accent Uncovered in Throwback Clip, Hear Her Speak

Play video content

Lo and behold, Bianca Censori has a voice, and -- despite current criticisms -- she wasn't afraid to use it long before her nearly nude outings with Kanye West started stealing the spotlight.

Fans are losing their minds over this throwback clip making waves on Reddit ... it's Ye's typically silent wifey opening up about her architectural design gig at Yeezy during the 2022 CFS Summit in Paris -- and her full Aussie accent is front and center.

Bianca says, "I'm an architectural designer from Melbourne, Australia. I currently reside in Los Angeles, and I'm a lead architectural designer at Yeezy."

She then moves into name-dropping mode, gushing about some renowned designers she's worked with, and adds, "My passion for architecture lies in fabrication, conceptualizing the future of built space and exploring the bridge between the physical and the meta."

Goes without saying, fans were astonished to hear Bianca speak for the first time, with some realizing they'd never heard her voice before and didn't realize she was Australian.

TBH, it's kinda hard to believe it's the same Bianca we know today ... and while she's not exactly showing oodles of personality with her monotone professional voice, it's clear she was passionate and highly experienced in her line of work.

Also, back then, Bianca rocked a more natural look with longer locks, but now she's all about that short hair and sass.