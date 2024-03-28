Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Bianca Censori's Aussie Accent Uncovered in Throwback Clip, Hear Her Speak

BIANCA CENSORI FANS HEAR HER SPEAK FOR FIRST TIME!!! All Aussie In Throwback Clip

Censori Speaks

Lo and behold, Bianca Censori has a voice, and -- despite current criticisms -- she wasn't afraid to use it long before her nearly nude outings with Kanye West started stealing the spotlight.

Fans are losing their minds over this throwback clip making waves on Reddit ... it's Ye's typically silent wifey opening up about her architectural design gig at Yeezy during the 2022 CFS Summit in Paris -- and her full Aussie accent is front and center.

Bianca Censori linkedin

Bianca says, "I'm an architectural designer from Melbourne, Australia. I currently reside in Los Angeles, and I'm a lead architectural designer at Yeezy."

She then moves into name-dropping mode, gushing about some renowned designers she's worked with, and adds, "My passion for architecture lies in fabrication, conceptualizing the future of built space and exploring the bridge between the physical and the meta."

Kanye West Bianca date swipe_sub
Getty

Goes without saying, fans were astonished to hear Bianca speak for the first time, with some realizing they'd never heard her voice before and didn't realize she was Australian.

TBH, it's kinda hard to believe it's the same Bianca we know today ... and while she's not exactly showing oodles of personality with her monotone professional voice, it's clear she was passionate and highly experienced in her line of work.

Bianca Censori Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Bianca Censori Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Also, back then, Bianca rocked a more natural look with longer locks, but now she's all about that short hair and sass.

Bianca Censori Rocks Fully See-Through Outfit
Launch Gallery
Sheer Shots Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Talk about a whirlwind transformation in just 2 years -- Bianca's not so much known for her architectural expertise now, and instead she's famous for her provocative, flesh-baring outfits ... which honestly, have left us all speechless at times.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later