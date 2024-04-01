Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Separate From Kids After Family Night on Easter

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Separate from Kids on Easter ... After Family Movie Date

KID COMIN' THROUGH
BACKGRID

Kanye West and Bianca Censori let his 3 kids go off on their own into a separate SUV after they enjoyed an Easter outing ... and it's raised eyebrows among some.

Ye and his wife took Psalm, Chicago and Saint out on the town Sunday -- hitting up a movie theater in Westwood ... and getting snapped by paps on their way out of the venue. The three kids exit first, with a handler in front of them ... who leads them away to an SUV.

Bianca Censori Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Bianca Censori Hot Shots Launch Gallery

KW and BC, meanwhile, separate from the kids almost instantly ... and board their own SUV.

It's a little awkward looking to the naked eye, as the kids -- especially the two younger ones -- seem a little confused about where they're supposed to go ... and what to do on the sidewalk. Some are criticizing Kanye for not going with his own kids ... but again, they had an adult chaperone help get them into the car, and it looks like they made it in there OK.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Kim And Kanye's Family Photos Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Despite this, Ye and the fam seem to have had a successful Easter celebration. Before their movie date, they hit up Nobu in West Hollywood -- where Kanye's oldest North joined them.

As for Bianca ... she was dressed a little more risqué around the kids than usual. Nothing the rest of us haven't seen though.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later