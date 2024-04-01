Kanye West & Bianca Censori Separate From Kids After Family Night on Easter

Play video content BACKGRID

Kanye West and Bianca Censori let his 3 kids go off on their own into a separate SUV after they enjoyed an Easter outing ... and it's raised eyebrows among some.

Ye and his wife took Psalm, Chicago and Saint out on the town Sunday -- hitting up a movie theater in Westwood ... and getting snapped by paps on their way out of the venue. The three kids exit first, with a handler in front of them ... who leads them away to an SUV.

KW and BC, meanwhile, separate from the kids almost instantly ... and board their own SUV.

It's a little awkward looking to the naked eye, as the kids -- especially the two younger ones -- seem a little confused about where they're supposed to go ... and what to do on the sidewalk. Some are criticizing Kanye for not going with his own kids ... but again, they had an adult chaperone help get them into the car, and it looks like they made it in there OK.

Despite this, Ye and the fam seem to have had a successful Easter celebration. Before their movie date, they hit up Nobu in West Hollywood -- where Kanye's oldest North joined them.