Joe Budden Says Cardi & Megan Thee Stallion's New Single Stinks

Joe Budden thinks Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new single is a 2-pack of ass, and nothing compared to their last collab... arguing it's missing a key element, or a man rather.

The rapper shared his thoughts on CB and MTS's latest song, "Bongos," in his latest episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast" -- and, per usual, he was unfiltered in breaking it down. As he explains, he just doesn't feel "Bongos" has quite the pizzazz that their last single did.

Of course, he's talking about "WAP" ... which charted well when it released, and which kinda captured the zeitgeist at the time. This time around though, JB says the magic is gone.

The reason he thinks "Bongos" won't have as much staying power is because Pardison Fontaine -- aka, Pardi -- wasn't in the mix this time around as a collaborator. If you didn't know, Pardi had writing credits on "WAP" ... in addition to other Cardi and Meg songs.

Of course, he also dated Meg for a good while last year ... that is, until they split up.

There's still no official word on why she and Pardi parted, but it's clear she's moved on with other men -- having been snapped out in public with different high-profile dudes of late.

That's cool and all, but according to Joe ... Pardi might just be the secret ingredient to both Cardi and Meg's big hits -- and since they both appear to have ditched him in this team-up, he feels like the guy's absence is noticeable. Naturally, Joe puts that in his own unique way.

Time will tell how "Bongos" does performance-wise ... it was literally just released yesterday, to a lot of fanfare. One notable thing about it that's getting buzz is the production cost -- a reported $2 million budget just to cook it up. Also, they're gonna perform it at the VMAs.