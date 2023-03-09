Joe Budden Demands Logic Retire for Good After Ice Cube Cover

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Joe Budden To Logic NEVER Cover Ice Cube ... Or Even Rap Again!!!

3/9/2023 9:42 AM PT
Logic's recent cover of Ice Cube's iconic track, "It Was A Good Day," was universally panned, and Joe Budden feels it's a sign 'o the times ... for Logic to officially join him in permanent rap retirement!!!

Budden went in on the Maryland-born rapper on a recent episode of his podcast "The Joe Budden Podcast" ... urging him to never promise his fans another record because his music is now "really, really bad!!!"

JB admitted he enjoyed ribbing Logic from time to time in the past, but admits he's soured on him since his 2017 suicide awareness track "1-800-273-8255" -- but, he says turning Cube's classic into a folk song is an unforgivable hip hop infraction.

Budden also accused Logic of pandering to the Black community for years due to his own identity crisis. That being said, it can all be forgotten ... as long as Logic tosses his mic!!! 😭

Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. gave a more generous critique of Logic's rap skills but still took exception with him repeating the lyrics, "I got a beep from Kim, and she can f*** alll night" ... because that's his mother!!!

