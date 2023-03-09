Joe Budden Demands Logic Retire for Good After Ice Cube Cover

Logic's recent cover of Ice Cube's iconic track, "It Was A Good Day," was universally panned, and Joe Budden feels it's a sign 'o the times ... for Logic to officially join him in permanent rap retirement!!!

Budden went in on the Maryland-born rapper on a recent episode of his podcast "The Joe Budden Podcast" ... urging him to never promise his fans another record because his music is now "really, really bad!!!"

JB admitted he enjoyed ribbing Logic from time to time in the past, but admits he's soured on him since his 2017 suicide awareness track "1-800-273-8255" -- but, he says turning Cube's classic into a folk song is an unforgivable hip hop infraction.

Budden also accused Logic of pandering to the Black community for years due to his own identity crisis. That being said, it can all be forgotten ... as long as Logic tosses his mic!!! 😭

I respect logic. I think he can rap. And that’s all I really need.



But bruh….if if ever hear you sing about my mother again… it’s gone be a misunderstanding lmaoooo https://t.co/00aeUnbgB8 — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) March 7, 2023 @OsheaJacksonJr