Logic Drops Kevin Smith-Directed 'Highlife' with Cast of 'Clerks'

Logic's love for the cult classic, "Clerks" inspired him to do a reboot, of sorts, for his own "Highlife " -- and he even got Kevin Smith to ensure it was shot properly!!!

The Maryland-bred rapper made the trip last October to the actual Quick Stop convenience store found in the OG films in Leonardo, NJ ... and has long credited Kevin for inspiring creativity in his own art.

Logic actually missed a chance to appear in last year's "Clerks 3" ... Kevin sent him a DM to recruit him, but Logic was on a social media sabbatical and never got the message.

They were still able to connect for the "Highlife" video, though, and so did Kevin's "Clerks" costars Jason Mewes, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Scott Schiaffo, Brian O'Halloran and Scott Mosier.

The video is filled with cameos, giving nothing but nostalgia along the way!!!

Logic's forthcoming album is titled "College Park," a nod to his DMV upbringing and it's slated to drop February 24.