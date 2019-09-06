Logic Says He's Married, Challenges TMZ Photog To Chess

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Logic says he's no Bobby Fischer when it comes to chess, but he's feeling confident enough to challenge one of our photogs to a match ... and dropping bombs about his love life!!!

We got the rapper at Catch Thursday night in West Hollywood, where he had just finished dinner, and he was holding a very interesting accessory ... a friggin' chessboard.

Logic admits he's far from a grandmaster -- maybe that's why he's practicing at the dinner table -- but when our guy asks if he's down for a quick game, Logic jumps at the offer and sets a few parameters.

Speaking of chess pieces, Logic's got his own queen ... telling us his dinner date, Brittney Noell, is his wife now, and they're expecting!!!

We broke the story ... Logic and Brittney took a trip to the courthouse in July to take out a marriage license ... and turns out they followed through to tie the knot.

BTW ... Logic's kept things with Brittney under wraps, so it's pretty rare to see them out together.

Logic dropped a freestyle last month and said he was having a little boy, but he never revealed the child's mother ... until now.