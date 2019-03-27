Logic's Thoughtful Message to Those Struggling with Survivor's Guilt

Logic Goes Deep on Survivor's Guilt

Logic's got a powerful message to those struggling with survivor's guilt ... KEEP FIGHTING.

We got the rapper, and famous suicide prevention advocate, leaving 'The Daily Show' studio Tuesday night in NYC where he got serious with our photog for a hot minute. We wondered what Logic had to say on the heels of 2 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors taking their lives.

The suicides happened just days apart ... and there was also a Sandy Hook victim's father who took his own life earlier this week.

As you know ... Logic performed his song "1-800-273-8255" at the Grammys in 2018. The track's title is the number to the suicide prevention hotline. After performing it, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline told us it may have saved many lives. So, clearly Logic's invested in this serious matter.

Check out the vid ... Logic shared an eloquent message to those struggling to cope after surviving a tragedy. It's no surprise that news of 2 survivors taking their lives struck a chord with the rapper. Watch.