Second Marjory Stoneman Douglas Survivor Dies by Suicide

Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS 2nd Survivor Dies by Suicide ... Days After Sydney Aiello

A second student survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre has died by suicide -- this just days after another survivor took her own life.

The Coral Springs Police Department responded to a neighboring home Saturday night where a dead juvenile had been found, according to a spokesperson, who kept the victim's ID anonymous. Cop say they're investigating the death as an apparent suicide.

According to reports, the student was a 17-year-old male sophomore at MSDHS, who was enrolled at the school at the time of 2018 shooting, which claimed 17 lives.

This marks the second suicide death in just a matter of days, as 19-year-old Sydney Aiello -- who also survived the massacre and recently graduated from MSDHS -- killed herself last week and had a funeral held for her this past week.

Aiello's mother told local media that her daughter had been dealing with survivor's guilt after the shooting and was recently diagnosed with PTSD.

How many more kids have to be taken from us as a result of suicide for the government / school district to do anything?



Rip 17+2 🧡😭 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 24, 2019

David Hogg spoke on the second suicide Sunday, expressing his condolences ... and seemingly putting the blame on the government's inaction on sweeping gun control laws.