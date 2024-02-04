Blueface's Mom Wants Him to Date Megan Thee Stallion

Blueface's mom, like most moms, knows exactly what her son needs in a mate ... and she's set her sights on Megan Thee Stallion!!!

We got Karlissa Saffold outside Men's Central Jail in L.A., where her son is in custody, and she told our photog she's manifesting a new woman in Blue's life ... for when he's released, of course.

Blueface has a couple baby mamas and a bunch of baddies in his life, but Karlissa wants him to trade up ... explaining why the women he's been with are weighing him down, and clearly referring to Chrisean Rock.

Karlissa says Megan's more on Blueface's level, and she's envisioning them gallivanting across Europe together.

As we've reported, Blueface is stuck behind bars until the summer at least -- the result of violating his probation for a 2021 assault -- so, Karlissa's getting a little ahead of herself, but a mother can dream!

Summer is the perfect time to visit, Europe. Just sayin' ...

Anyways, Karlissa is sending the vibes out into the universe, and she thinks Blueface and Megan's astrological signs are a good match, too.

Unclear if Megan feels the same way -- it's not like she has a great track record with rappers.

