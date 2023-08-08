TDE Rapper Reason Called Out by Label Co-President: 'Name 10 Reason Songs'

Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Reason is getting a harsh dose of criticism from the very label exec who's overseeing the album Reason's about to release. Awwwkward!!!

Reason was venting his frustrations with TDEl to Smac and T Rell on the "Back on Figg" podcast last night ... when TDE co-president Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. called into the show and cut down Reason's mutiny by, essentially, calling him a lazy artist.

Reason's last album dropped back in 2020, but the California rapper blamed Top Dawg Ent. for stalling him out on release dates, and failing to get him Latto and EST Gee features for his upcoming album.

At one point, Moosa put both Smac and T Rell on the spot and asked them to name 10 songs from Reason, which they couldn't ... effectively embarrassing him on the spot.

To add insult to injury, Moosa claimed former TDE co-president Dave Free -- who's since started his own label with Kendrick Lamar -- never wanted to sign Reason and compared his star power to a "substitute teacher!!!" There's a spitball that hurts.

Moosa said other TDE artists such as Doechii and Ray Vaughn are doing more with less than Reason and doesn't feel an EST Gee feature could elevate his career.