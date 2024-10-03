Star-Studded Casamigos Halloween Bash Not Happening This Year

Hollywood will have to do without the famous Casamigos Halloween party this year ... TMZ has learned the star-studded event is not happening in 2024.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the popular Halloween bash, hosted annually by founders George Clooney and Rande Gerber, is a no-go this year ... which is sure to upset the usual celeb-filled guest list.

We're told George and Rande will both be out of town the day the event is typically held -- which is normally the Friday before Halloween -- as the actor will be on set filming and RG will be away with wife Cindy Crawford, who is also a regular at the spooky soiree.

We're told Casamigos felt the party wouldn't be possible without the hosts ... who first held the bash back in 2018.