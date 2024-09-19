TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Don't wait until the last minute to pick out your Halloween costume this spooky season.

If you're looking for something a little flirty and fun, you can't go wrong with a classic superhero or villain costume. From movie favorites like Catwoman and Lady Deadpool to more villainous characters like Harley Quinn, you'll be looking hot when you suit up in their sexy looks.

Of course, Amazon has got you covered with all the options to ensure this Halloween is the best one yet!

If you're one of the millions of people who saw Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters this summer, this Lady Deadpool costume is sure to be a hit.

Step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Lady Deadpool's iconic red jumpsuit, complete with a face mask with an opening perfect for your ponytail to flow. This faux leather one-piece is skin-tight and will be sure to turn heads at any Halloween party.

Who knows what other Deadpool variants you'll run into along the way!

Make your escape from Arkham Asylum in this Harley Quinn costume. Show a little bit of skin in a cropped corset-style top paired with two-tone faux leather bottoms. Then accessorize with the included matching choker as well as studded fingerless gloves.

Find The Joker to join you and you've got the perfect couple's costume!

"I would recommend this costume to anyone considering it, it is awesomely hot, and I love it," one reviewer shared.

Electrify the night in this Starlight costume from The Boys. Suit up in Starlight's signature white and gold minidress which features an underlayer of sheer polka dot tulle. Finish the look with a star pattern cape, which comes attached to the dress, and Starlight’s gold belt.

One five-star reviewer wrote, "I loved that the costume was just one piece…because I didn’t have to worry about the cape or anything when I wore it."

Channel your inner Mother Nature while dressing up in this Poison Ivy costume. Get into character as Batman's femme fatale in a green lace-up dress with a sheer tulle skirt that features a thigh-high slit.

And of course, you can't forget the ivy! This costume features shimmering vines at the sweetheart neckline and draped from the skirt's waist. It also includes a Poison Ivy clip-on headpiece.

To me, my X-Men! Get decked out this Halloween in this skin-right Rogue costume bodysuit.

To complete the look, layer up with Rogue's signature green jacket and accessorize with her belt and headband. If you don't have a wig, you can also add some white streaks to the front of your hair with colored hair spray or clip-in extensions (all sold separately).

"Lots of compliments so far, can't wait to wear it this weekend.," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Show off your super speed this Halloween with this The Flash costume!

Put a flirty spin on The Flash's superhero suit in this sleeveless halter dress, which is emblazoned with a lightning bolt logo. The costume also comes with red elbow-length gloves, sheer red tights and a mask. Finish the look with red boot covers.

One customer wrote, "It fit well which is something [you'd] really not expect when buying a costume like this and it looked great - the quality was very good."

This Halloween, put a new spin on Batman’s faithful sidekick in this sexy Robin costume. Robin may be known as the Boy Wonder but you'll be looking hot in red corset paired with a ruffled green skirt.

Don't forget to accessorize with Robin's cape and mask, all included in the set.

Make it a duo costume with a friend or partner by having them dress up as Batman!

Suit up as masked vigilante Silk Spectre in this sexy Halloween costume. Step into DC's Watchmen comics in Silk Spectre's yellow and black short jumpsuit. Pair it with her silver belt and garter as well as faux leather knee high boot covers.

"If you want ALL the guys to gawk and compliment you, then get this!!!! I had the best night ever while wearing this on Halloween," a five-star reviewer wrote.

All of Gotham will hear you roar in this Catwoman costume ! Show your claws while suiting up in Catwoman's skin-tight bodysuit -- paired with her signature faux leather cat mask.

Want to make it even more authentic? Get yourself a fake whip too!

"Very comfortable and fit better than I expected. Good quality," wrote one happy customer.

Cowabunga! Put a sexy spin on everyone’s favorite turtle gang in a Michelangelo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume. Get dressed up in this green metallic lamé jumpsuit featuring Michelangelo's signature orange belt and mask. Accessorize with matching arm wraps and an attached turtle shell.

Gather up the rest of the TMNT crew for any upcoming Halloween parties -- and be sure to bring plenty of pizza!

Throw it back to 1966 in this vintage-inspired Batgirl costume .

Get suited up in a form-fitting full-length purple bodysuit complete with Batgirl’s gold logo. Pair it with her shimmering cape as well elbow-length gloves and a utility belt. And top it off with her headpiece that even includes an attached red wig.

"Great 60's themed costume. I remember this from the original batman series," read one 5-star review. "Thought the costume was well made, fit great. Have gotten many compliments while wearing it. Love it!"