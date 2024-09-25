Fun Inflatable Costumes for Halloween 2024

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's that time of year again, and thinking of what to wear for Halloween can be tricky ... but inflatable Halloween costumes provide a fun alternative to your standard frightful frock.

With everything from a giant Violet Beauregard from Willy Wonka ... to a personal trainer costume ... Amazon's got you covered when it comes to trying out the inflatable costume trend this Halloween.

Grab your golden ticket and head off to the chocolate factory in this Willy Wonka Violet Beauregard Inflatable Costume.

This officially licensed classic Willy Wonka movie inflatable costume comes in one size, making it perfect for older teens and adults.

Channel your inner Violet Beauregard in this blue suit, which comes complete with a battery-operated fan. All you need are four AA batteries to power this costume up, and you're in business.

One 5-five star reviewer said the costume is a "perfect fit," writing that it blew up "very well" with the help of their power bank.

This Personal Trainer Inflatable Costume is guaranteed to pump you up.

Get swole in a blowup costume poking fun at fitness. One size fits all, this costume is good for just about anyone. All you need are four AA Batteries and a power bank to inflate and you're party- ready. Just be sure to hit the gym after all those Halloween treats!

One satisfied customer said this inflatable not only "looks great," it "does the job."

This Inflatable Gorilla Costume for Adults will have you banging your chest like King Kong.

Perfect for Halloween, themed events, or fun runs, this blow-up suit ensures you'll be the life of the party, turning heads and eliciting laughs wherever you go.

The windbreaker fabric inflatable gorilla costume features a convenient zipper down the center back for easy wear. Fully enclosed hands and head, along with elastic at the ankles, ensure that the air stays secure inside the costume, keeping it fully inflated and looking great.

The red vinyl view port located in the middle of the mouth allows for clear vision while wearing the costume, while the lightweight polyester material and clever design provide good mobility, so you can move, dance, and interact freely without feeling restricted.

This Inflatable Tube Man Costume is not just for the car wash!

Flap in the wind like your favorite car wash gas station inflatable this Halloween. This tube guy costume is a true replica of the original Air Dancers, with the iconic face and wavy arms. A comfortable and eye-catching inflatable, this Halloween costume is easy to wear thanks to its integrated blower that just needs 4 AA batteries to power on.

Fitting most adults, this inflatable features a cutout for your face, allowing room to snack and talk, while its nylon fabric allows you to move and dance the night away. Perfect for Halloween, costume parties and more, this wacky inflatable tube man costume is funny, attention-grabbing and comfortable, ensuring you stand out and entertain at any event.

"Turning into a wacky, waving tube man for Halloween? This costume delivered in a big way!," one 5-star reviewer wrote.

Bring some Halloween horror to the party with this Bulldog Killer Full Body Inflatable Costume.

The terrifying bulldog and fake bloody knife are the exclamation points in the inflatable Halloween costume's horror narrative. These props not only add authenticity to the costume but also add thrilling excitement, ensuring a detailed look that makes you the star of any scary or fun event.

Comfortable and lightweight, this blowup dog costume is made from high-quality, durable polyester, and can be worn for long periods without worrying about tears or holes -- able to withstand the rigors of a fearful night, ensuring your Halloween outfit will stay inflated and scary from start to finish.

This costume expands to 6.4 feet for a comfortable fit and comes with a blower for quick inflation, a versatile USB cord for power options, and a battery compartment to complete the setup.

One 5-star reviewer couldn't help but chuckle over this "very funny" costume, adding that it was "Good quality" and "well-made."

Bring the sparkle and sass with this one-of-a-kind Unicorn Blow Up Costume.

Made with 100% polyester, this Unicorn Blow Up costume is soft, comfortable, and durable for all the Halloween adventures you have in store. The inflatable suit is also lightweight, making it easy to wear and move around in.

The air blow up costume inflates up to 8ft, making it perfect for any Halloween dress-up, costume party, or cosplay event. The attention-grabbing design and vibrant colors will make you stand out in any crowd.

One satisfied customer wore this inflatable to surprise their kids at their trunk or treat party at their school, writing, "They were Ecstatic!"

You're sure to slay in this Dragon Skeleton Air Blow Up Costume.

Designed with a skeletal rendering of a mythical creature, this costume features 3D horns, wings, and skeletal printings that bring a lifelike feel to this otherwise animated blowup.

Made of 100% Polyester, these costumes are quick and easy to inflate and deflate with a High Powered Inflating tool. There's a zipper on the back for easy wear and smooth to removal. This costume comes with an Inflating tool, Power box (Batteries Not Included), and an Instruction sheet that make for easy use.

One 5-star reviewer said the dragon was perfect for Halloween parties, writing, "This costume is awesome! It's scary and hilarious at the same time."

Bring the world's cutest amphibian to life with this Axolotl Blow up Costumes for Adults.

Light pink with dashes of hot pink around the head and feet -- similar to the real amphibian -- and bright blue eyes, people will be doing a double take when you have this inflatable on. Made of 100% waterproof polyester, this costume is not only comfortable to wear, it's sturdy while be lightweight, so you'll never have to worry about any tears or holes.

This costume comes complete with a a battery case (batteries not included) and a Battery/USB power operated mini blower fan. To operate simply zip up the front zipper after putting it on and turn on the blower. The air will fill up the costume in a few minutes and you'll be ready to show off your best Axolotl moves!

One 5-star reviewer had nothing but love for this inflatable, writing, "I love it. Lots of room inside, the fan keeps you cool in hot temps."

Get ready to be the life of the party in this Clown Handstand Inflatable.

This inflatable clown suit features a clown doing a handstand -- what could be more fun that that!

Complete with a blower kit, all you need is a pack of 4 AA batteries to get moving and grooving. This costume is made of waterproof Polyester fabric, which is durable and easy to to move and walk in. Perfect for Halloween, birthday parties, costume parties and other occasions, this Clown Handstand Inflatable will surely bring a smile to any room -- and likely a few laughs too.

"This was bought as a joke & it definitely served it's purpose! It was worth buying! The material is decent quality & the machine lasts for a bit," one satisfied customer wrote.

