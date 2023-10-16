Aaron Rodgers Bounces Around, Throws Passes Before Jets Game

Play video content X/@NFL

Aaron Rodgers gave Jets fans further hope that he can make a comeback this season ... looking good while throwing passes before New York's game Sunday.

The 39-year-old, who tore his Achilles during a game five weeks ago, was seen warming up with some teammates prior to the Jets vs. Eagles matchup ... and he didn't seem impaired at all.

He tossed the pigskin around ... and bounced a bit on both feet, before he headed off the turf.

It's the second time in the last few days that Rodgers has shown progress since doctors surgically repaired his leg ... earlier this month, he was seen walking around in the Jets' locker room without any use of crutches.

He, of course, has made it a goal to return at some point to the Jets this year ... this despite most people with similar injuries requiring around 12 months to get healthy.

He told Pat McAfee just days after he suffered he was hurt in September that he was going to do all he could to get back under center ... and he was hopeful his doubters would help him return.

