Aaron Rodgers Says He Had Successful Surgery On Torn Achilles

Aaron Rodgers took the first step in his return to football after tearing his Achilles ... he says he had successful surgery, posting an update from his hospital bed!!!

The New York Jets star quarterback shared a positive injury update Thursday on social media, saying he went under the knife Wednesday ... reporting the procedure "went great."

Aaron's thanking Dr. Neal ElAttrache for "starting me on the road to recovery." Aaron and Neal have a history together, and the doc is renowned in the sports world, operating on star athletes in both football and baseball.

The good news for Jets fans ... Aaron's smiling in his hospital gown, so he seems to be feeling better after initially saying he was "heartbroken" after suffering a season-ending injury just 4 plays into his Jets career.